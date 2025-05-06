City employee fired for interaction with demonstrators has been reinstated

A city of Cincinnati employee who was fired in October after an "aggressive, derogatory, and disparaging" interaction with pro-Palestinian demonstrators has been reinstated to his job after mediation.

A settlement agreement released to WVXU after a public records request says the city agreed to reduce the employee's termination to an 80-hour suspension; he was allowed to return to work starting Feb. 17, but will not receive back pay. The agreement was signed by the city's human resources department.

WVXU could not directly reach the employee; a city spokesperson said he does not wish to comment.

'Egregious' actions 'reflect poorly on the city'

WVXU has reviewed documents released after a public records request, including the employee’s personnel file and disciplinary documents, as well as video of the incident from three different angles.

The incident took place Aug. 7 on the sidewalk in front of City Hall, where about three dozen people had gathered to collect backpacks and school supplies for local children. Several people spoke to the crowd about the conflict in Gaza, calling for a ceasefire and humanitarian aid.

As a Palestinian American woman wearing a keffiyeh — a traditional Arabic scarf — was speaking, a man exited City Hall through the main doors and walked down the steps. He spit on the ground in front of her three times, then walked away from the building through demonstrators. He waved both arms above his head, then pointed at a child and made “a motion as if slapping” the child, according to the city’s disciplinary hearing officer.

That officer said his actions were clearly disrespectful, unprofessional, aggressive, derogatory, and disparaging.

"His gesture toward the child was violent," the officer wrote. "This behavior and these actions reflect poorly on the City and are egregious because they occurred in front of City Hall towards citizens peacefully assembled."

The disciplinary officer recommended a 120-hour suspension, which the man's department chair changed to an 80-hour suspension. City Manager Sheryl Long decided to terminate his employment instead, effective Oct. 11.

Mediation and reinstatement

A city spokesperson says the employee filed a written grievance shortly after being terminated. The city's HR department met with the employee and union representatives, then denied the request for reinstatement. The union advanced the grievance to a meeting with a federal mediator, where the parties reached the settlement agreement.

City Manager Long says she condemns the man's actions.

"I stand firm that the actions of [the employee] are not up to the standards of City employees, which is why I exercised my right to terminate him," Long said in a statement. "AFSCME employees are afforded a grievance process as outlined in the collective bargaining agreement between the Union and the City. As a result of that process, [the employee] was reinstated under the condition he sign a Last Chance Agreement. This gains the City certainty that would not exist otherwise."

The "Last Chance Settlement Agreement" stipulates the employee will not "engage in further unacceptable conduct" and the employee agrees "he will be terminated if he engages in any further violations" of administrative code. It will be in effect for 36 months; after that, he could still be terminated for misconduct depending on the facts of the incident, but not based on violation of the settlement agreement.

Long says she has directed staff to complete a "thorough review of our policies" and "strengthen our language regarding employee conduct."

"As city manager, I understand how important it is to establish trust with the people we serve, and I am committed to building that relationship with all our community members," she said.

Mayor Aftab Pureval denounced the mediation decision in a provided statement: "To me, this was clearly fireable behavior. He should have been fired and he should not have been reinstated. If this employee was in the Mayor’s office, he would not be working here anymore — I don’t think this is someone who should be representing the City of Cincinnati."

Employees in the mayor's office or working for City Council members are not represented by a union; hiring and firing decision are at the discretion of the elected official.

Public response

The woman who was spit at provided a statement to WVXU on condition of anonymity: “As a teacher, a mother, and a proud Palestinian American, I am heartbroken by the recent decision to rehire a man to a position that is meant to represent and protect all people — without bias, without discrimination. This role should stand as a beacon of equity and justice, but instead, this decision sends a painful message to those of us who have already felt unheard and unseen. It is deeply disappointing that the mayor has never publicly acknowledged the rise in anti-Palestinian hate. For over 15 months, our community has shown up — consistently, courageously — speaking out at Council meetings, sharing our pain, our fear, and our hope for justice. And still, our voices have been ignored. Rehiring this individual feels like more than just a personnel decision — it reflects a broader failure to recognize and support the Palestinian American community. We don’t need whispered empathy behind closed doors. We need public acknowledgment, visible support, and real accountability.”

Demonstrators asking City Council to make a stronger statement on the Gaza conflict criticized the man's rehiring at the most recent City Council meeting.

"Cincinnati claims that hate has no home here, except it seems when it comes to Palestinians," one said. "A Palestinian educator was spat [at] three times by a city employee ... right here on the stairs of this building. We were told, 'We took this seriously,' while the man who spit [at] our community members simply for being Palestinian is back on the job. What a message that sends to Palestinians in this city."

City Council does not have authority to hire or fire city employees, other than those in their own individual offices. Demonstrators say City Council should make a public statement regardless.

"Who of any of you agree with this?" one man asked Council. "Don't be a coward. Have some courage and stand up and say you don't support the rehiring of this employee."

Council member Jeff Cramerding told WVXU he was not aware the employee had been re-hired until it came up during public comment. Council's Budget and Finance Committee, of which Cramerding is chair, went into executive session on Monday to hear an update on the situation from city administration.

"There is often frustration about personnel decisions, but there is a process in place that ensures fairness for the city and employees," Cramerding said in a provided statement. "As a labor lawyer that works in this area, you have to weigh many factors, including the severity of the allegations and the likelihood of success at arbitration. It is a difficult decision, but I respect the judgment of the manager and the administration."

WVXU reached out to all nine Council members for comment. Council member Mark Jeffreys is out of town and did not attend the executive session meeting.

Council member Anna Albi provided this statement: "From my perspective, what I see in the video of [the employee] interacting with the Palestinian advocates clearly shows inappropriate and disrespectful behavior. To treat anyone, anywhere in this way would be uncalled for and reproachful—but for a City employee to treat someone like that on the steps of City Hall is completely out of line. I fully support the City Manager's decision to terminate [the employee] in October and I find it more than regrettable that the Administration decided to reinstate [the employee] after mediation. City Council was not consulted on this decision, and if I had been, I would have recommended against reinstating [the employee]."

Council member Meeka Owens provided this statement: "Our City Manager made a decision that helped to ensure that hate did not have a home in City Hall. The Employee went through a grievance process through their union that resulted in a return to their employment. I believe there is a learning moment from both sides, City Hall and our unions where we should be working to create conditions that reduce hate in our city."

Council member Seth Walsh provided this statement: "Hate is hate. We must live our values as a City and as leaders. We fell short here. I am troubled by the message this sends to our broader community, and I am personally sorry that anyone now feels like hatred toward them is acceptable in Cincinnati."

At time of publication, no other council members had responded.

