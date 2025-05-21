Tressel still eyeing run for governor, even after Ohio GOP endorsed Ramaswamy

Ohio Lt Gov. Jim Tressel hasn't ruled out running for governor in 2026, despite the fact that the Ohio Republican Party has already endorsed a different Republican.

On March 9, the party endorsed tech billionaire and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy for governor in 2026. Ramaswamy has also been endorsed by President Donald Trump.

Tressel, a former Ohio State University football coach and Youngstown State University president, said he's been "listening and learning" and is in a fact-finding course right now. He's giving no indication as to when that course will end.

"That's a good question. I've never been in this school," Tressel said. "I mean, this is truly a new world for me."

Tressel said he's trying to keep up with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the legislative team as they work on the two-year state budget.

"But I also know that everything has a time frame to it, and I don't know exactly what that one is when I've never run for anything, other than run for my life as a coach, maybe," Tressel said. "The governor is busy. He has always said there will be a day when we sit down and talk about these kinds of things, but until then, let's get to work."

In the days leading up to the party's endorsement of Ramaswamy, DeWine had urged members of the state central committee not to endorse in the governor's race.

In the hours leading up to the party's endorsement, Tressel, himself, reiterated he might run for governor. Tressel said he did that at the urging of the communications team, who thought he should respond to repeated questions about his potential gubernatorial candidacy.

Tressel said the party's endorsement of Ramaswamy isn't a big factor.

"I don't think an endorsement would impact, at least in my opinion, whether I would be interested in getting in the race or not," Tressel said.

Tressel said he hasn't hired any campaign consultants.

Tressel said if he does run for governor, he would focus on safety and issues involving education. Part of Tressel's main charge right now is overseeing education and job creation efforts for DeWine.