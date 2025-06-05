Indiana Black Legislative Caucus to host town halls around state this summer

The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus will hold a series of town halls around the state over the next four months, events meant to help educate the public and gather feedback.

Black Caucus Chair Rep. Earl Harris, Jr. (D-East Chicago) said the town halls are one of the best ways for lawmakers to connect with their constituents.

“We also help people with different issues that they have, maybe directing them to whichever organization, whichever government body that can provide their assistance,” Harris said.

Harris said drastic cuts in the new state budget could change the tone of this year’s town halls.

“There are people that are potentially or will be angry about some of the things that happened this year,” Harris said. “So, we are prepared to give the best information we can and see how things play out.”

The town halls are free and open to any member of the public.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

The schedule is:



Saturday, June 7:

Kountry Kitchen

1831 N. College Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46202

12 p.m.-2 p.m. ET

Kountry Kitchen 1831 N. College Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46202 12 p.m.-2 p.m. ET Saturday, June 28

Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library Central Branch's Browning Room

200 SE MLK Jr. Blvd., Evansville, IN 47713

11 a.m.-1 p.m. CT

Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library Central Branch's Browning Room 200 SE MLK Jr. Blvd., Evansville, IN 47713 11 a.m.-1 p.m. CT Saturday, July 12

Michigan City Council Chambers, City Hall

100 E. Michigan Blvd., Michigan City, IN 46360

11 a.m.-1 p.m. CT

Michigan City Council Chambers, City Hall 100 E. Michigan Blvd., Michigan City, IN 46360 11 a.m.-1 p.m. CT Saturday, Aug. 9

Allen County Public Library Main Branch Theater

900 Library Plaza, Fort Wayne, IN 46802, 12 p.m.-2 p.m. ET

Allen County Public Library Main Branch Theater 900 Library Plaza, Fort Wayne, IN 46802, 12 p.m.-2 p.m. ET Saturday, Aug. 23

Terre Haute City Hall Courtroom

17 Harding Ave., Terre Haute, IN 47807

12 p.m.-2 p.m. ET

Terre Haute City Hall Courtroom 17 Harding Ave., Terre Haute, IN 47807 12 p.m.-2 p.m. ET Saturday, Sept. 13

UAW Local 5

1426 S. Main St., South Bend, IN 46613

12 p.m.-2 p.m. ET

UAW Local 5 1426 S. Main St., South Bend, IN 46613 12 p.m.-2 p.m. ET Saturday, Sept. 20

East Chicago City Hall Council Chambers

4525 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN 46312

11 a.m.-1 p.m. CT



Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.