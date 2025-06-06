Ohio FOP wants to put political pressure on elected officials after deadly May police incidents

The Fraternal Order of Police of Ohio is threatening to ramp up political pressure on politicians they say aren't tough enough on crime after multiple officers were killed or injured by suspects last month while on the job.

A Hamilton County and a Morrow County Sheriff's Deputy were both killed in May. Two Mifflin Township police officers were shot during a traffic stop later in the month. Other departments and sheriff's offices in central Ohio have had at least one officer shot or injured in several other incidents.

The Ohio FOP announced Thursday in a press release that in response to the recent spike in violence against police officers, it will launch its "Protect Our Police" initiative.

"Our officers are being ambushed, vilified, and failed by a criminal justice system that is more concerned with politics than public safety," Ohio FOP President Jay McDonald said in a statement.

The statement said the campaign "signals a shift" towards more political engagement by the FOP and aims to expose officials the FOP says make decisions that contribute to continued violence, especially in neighborhoods already facing hardship and instability.

FOP Capital City Lodge #9 President Brian Steel told WOSU on Friday the union could fund and endorse opposition candidates to sitting judges, prosecutors and other elected officials.

Steel didn't name specific officials he said aren't being tough enough on crime. But Steel said he'll meet with officials like Franklin County Prosecutor Shayla Favor, a Democrat, and others to determine where they stand.

"Are (they) going to ensure the worst and the worst of this county get prosecuted? Or are (they) not? If (Favor) says that she's going to do that, then the people stand with her," Steel said.

Steel was on his way back from Washington D.C. Friday, where he met with President Donald Trump at a roundtable meeting with other FOP officials from around the country.

Steel said he isn't targeting Democrats in charge of Franklin County, or Favor, in particular. Steel said he blames judges and county prosecutors under former Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack, a Democrat, for a plea deal that only put Mifflin Township shooting suspect Daveonte Dixon on probation for felony charges last year.

Dixon allegedly shot and injured two officers in late May and is charged with attempted murder.

Favor was just elected in November, starting her position after the plea agreement for Dixon went through.

Steel said he thinks FOP lodges around the state will take the same course of action he plans to take.

"They have made our jobs more dangerous. We have to ensure that the public's safety, not politics, are prioritized in this decision making," Steel said.

Steel said he has reached out to judges at the Franklin County Municipal Court, where he said accountability for criminals needs to start.

Steel also said if he thinks the FOP and elected officials "will have a problem," then political pressure could start.

According to Steel, the FOP could support challengers from within the Democratic Party and from other parties like the Republican Party. He said retired police officers may choose to run for office against incumbents the FOP believes aren't effective enough at combatting violent crime.

The FOP didn't endorse in the Franklin County Prosecutor's race last year. Favor won against Republican John Rutan, who promoted conspiracy theories about the 9/11 terrorist attacks while on the campaign trail.

Franklin County Democratic Party Chairman Michael Sexton told WOSU he welcomes the FOP getting more involved politically. He said for the past several years the party has worked to improve their relationship with the FOP.

When asked what he will do if the FOP challenges the FCDP's candidates, Sexton said they'd back their own candidates.

"We're gonna fight for our candidates and we hope that can improve the relationships if they are strained and work together on these things," Sexton said. "If we can't we're gonna support our candidates. I'm sure they're going to support theirs from the union's views. Which we expect of eachother."