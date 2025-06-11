Ohio teachers say budget makes them feel that 'public education is just a punching bag'

Public school teachers once again voiced their opposition to the latest version of the state budget as senators voted on the spending plan Wednesday. And they brought props to demonstrate their frustration.

Taking a page from the movie "Mean Girls", the teachers handed out a "burn book", highlighting Republican lawmakers who have sponsored legislation that teachers feel privatizes education and takes away rights from educators and public schools. Teachers have been showing up recently to oppose funding proposals and other provisions in the budget.

“Right now it feels like public education is just a punching bag and an easy target for sometimes privatization and sometimes removal of local choice," said Ted Hamilton, a teacher with the Upper Arlington City Schools. He's also a member of the Central Ohio Rank and File Educators (CORE) group.

Hamilton said teachers need to be a respected voice at the table when lawmakers change public education.

Columbus City Schools teacher Kelsey Gray agreed. She said lawmakers aren't listening to the needs of public schools.

"They are just obliterating public education over and over. They have been. Every single General Assembly has done nothing for public education, and they are now trying to take even more from us and make our jobs impossible," Gray said.

Ohio Education Association President Scott DiMauro said he's hearing from teachers who are finding the Republican-dominated legislature isn't responding to their repeated concerns.

"Members are feeling more and more fed up," DiMauro said.

House Speaker Matt Huffman (R-Lima) said he and his Republican colleagues are familiar with the complaints.

"This is the same conversation we always have. The state isn't giving us enough money," Huffman said. "It's a legislative strategy. It's not a policy strategy."

Sen. Jerry Cirino (R-Kirtland) told public school advocates in a committee meeting last week that they need to support the Senate budget plan as the legislation moves through the conference committee.

"It could only get worse for you," Cirino warned.

Cirino has said he wasn't trying to chill teachers' free speech, but was offering advice.

DiMauro said he didn't know what Cirino meant by that, but that many public educators have felt threatened by lawmakers.

"I hear a lot of people feeling like they are being bullied, that there is a threat here that you either better get on the bus or we are going to run over you with the bus," DiMauro said.

DiMauro's comment echoes a remark Republican former Gov. John Kasich said just before he was elected in 2010. Not long after that, Kasich backed a law that would have eliminated collective bargaining for most public employees, including teachers, police and firefighters. Senate Bill 5 was overturned by voters in November 2011.

DiMauro said more than 90% of Ohio's kids attend public schools. He said voters are also paying attention and are increasingly willing to rein them in if they go too far.