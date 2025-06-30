Glass walkway delights thrill-seekers, nature-lovers alike at Portage County state park

Thrill-seeking visitors at Nelson-Kennedy Ledges State Park have a new way to take in breathtaking views of the Sylvan Creek Gorge and Minnehaha Falls.

As of May, they can step onto a 137-foot S-shaped glass walkway giving them views into the 50-foot chasm below them.

The park, known for its natural formations like Devil’s Icebox, the Narrows and Goldhunter’s Cave, has seen a surge in visitors, according to John Trevelline, the park manager.

“We've had tens of thousands of people that have seen it, and want to come and visit it, and that is a great thing,” Trevelline said. “We've had folks from up to 16 different states and Canada that have called us and asked about it and want to come visit, so it's great. But we also want people that live in Ohio to see what they have in their backyard and to come out and enjoy it as well.”

Alicia Hoppes / Ideastream Public Media Nelson-Kennedy Ledges State Park visitors enjoy the view from the area's newest addition, the Falls Edge Glass Walkway, on June 23, 2025.

Recent visitors included Emma Dechant and six other campers from Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, who decided to stop by the state park on June 23 on their way to Niagara Falls.

“The nature is beautiful,” Dechant said. “The extreme hike was nice. It had a lot of coldness on a nice, hot day, and the glass bridge was really cool ... You can see the nature from different angles — angles you don’t normally see.”

The walkway ends at a platform floating above the falls.

The design, originally proposed by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, allows visitors to enjoy the ecological beauty without jeopardizing the landscape, said Trevelline, who added that visitors can now view the falls without hiking down into the river bed.

Cousins Sabrina Simendinger of North Royalton and Colleen Konieczny, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, were also taking in the view from the walkway on June 23, sharing their love for nature.

“I think the hike out here was absolutely gorgeous, and then actually getting to the bridge, it's so beautiful,” Simendinger said. “It's kind of like the top of the ice cream cone if you put a little whipped cream on top. I just think it's like the nice part of the end of your hike. It's refreshing to see it.”

There are four trails of varying difficulties and lengths to choose from, three of which lead to the bridge situated near the middle of the park.

Trees are marked with corresponding colors for the trails.

Trevelline said ODNR has worked to make the park more accessible and easier to navigate by installing wayfinding stations at sites of interest.

Visitors who have a fear of heights may have second thoughts about walking across the glass bridge. However, according to ODNR, the walkway is reinforced with galvanized steel, stainless-steel cable railings and fiberglass grating to provide a sturdy platform.

Trevelline recommends newcomers take a moment to enjoy nature while on the walkway.

“It's awesome... When you have a first-time visitor that walks out on it for the first time, it's hard not to smile,” said Trevelline. “It's hard not to get excited. And it's really hard not to have a good time.”

The park is open to visitors from dawn to dusk. Visitors are advised to wear proper footwear and attire while hiking.