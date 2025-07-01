Planning to set off fireworks this Fourth of July? Experts urge caution

Fireworks are a popular way to celebrate Independence Day, but health and safety experts warn that setting them off yourself presents many dangers.

In 2024, around 14,700 people were treated for fireworks injuries, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce.

Burn injuries are common, according to Dr. Ann Bacevice, senior attending physician at University Hospitals.

“The hands are most commonly injured,” Bacevice said, “and that makes sense because people are holding it, throwing firecrackers or lighting stuff.”

There’s also the risk of more serious and potentially life-altering injuries, said Mike Norman, Public Information Officer for the Cleveland Division of Fire.

“We'll see amputations. We'll see people with missing fingers, eye injuries, ear injuries, loss of hearing,” Norman said. “There are just a lot of things that can go wrong.”

Even sparklers can be dangerous for people, including children. Sparkler temperatures can be 1800 to 2000 degrees, according to Norman.

“A log, for example, burns only at 900 degrees." Norman added. "So think about something that's twice as hot as a burning log, and it's something that people give to children to hold. It's going to result in burn injuries.”

Both Norman and Bacevice said the best way to avoid getting hurt is to not shoot off fireworks. Instead, they encourage residents to leave it to the professionals and enjoy any of the many fireworks shows held across Northeast Ohio .

Ohio does allow residents to use certain fireworks during designated holidays , but only as long as local ordinances permit their use. Cleveland and other municipalities in Cuyahoga County ban the use of fireworks unless you have a permit,, , which Bacevice said are usually only given to professionals working on city-wide fireworks displays.

If you are planning to use fireworks yourself, keep them as far from your home as possible, and never use them if you’re intoxicated, Bacevice said. You should also keep a hose and bucket nearby, she added, and when you’re done, hose off used fireworks, even if they don’t go off.

“Always splash water on your duds,” Bacevice said, “Don't try to pick them up because they may just be delayed and going off.”

The loud explosions from fireworks, Bacevice and Norman warned, can cause distress for veterans suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder as well as children and family pets.

“You have to be aware of your neighbors,” Bacevice said, “[Ask], ‘who has little babies? Who's got animals? Do you have a war veteran down the street who might be sensitized to the sound of fireworks?’"

If you or someone you know is injured in a fireworks mishap, you should call 9-1-1.

“We respond to all medical emergencies; it doesn't matter if the person was doing something smart, or inappropriate,” Norman said.