RTA adding new trolley, modifying Routes 1 & 6

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published August 6, 2025 at 7:56 AM EDT
rta bus close up photo of the front of the bus
Greater Dayton Area RTA
The Greater Dayton RTA is adding a new route and modifying two existing routes. The company says this will better service customers.

The Greater Dayton RTA is adding a new trolley route.

Beginning August 31, Route 3 will travel from the Eastown Transit Center in east Dayton through downtown and head northeast to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

The Greater Dayton RTA
Dayton's new Route 3 will begin August 31, 2025. The electric trolley will service the east area of Dayton.

Major destinations along Route 3 include Ballpark Village, Dayton Children’s, the Oregon District, Kroger on Wayne Avenue, Belmont High School and the Eastown Shopping Center.

The electric trolley will run seven days a week from
6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. with a frequency of approximately 35 minutes.

Changes are also being made to the east ends of Routes 1 and 6 at the Airway Road and Woodman Drive corridor.

Route 1 will now turn south onto Woodman Drive and end at Eastown Transit Center on Linden Avenue.

The Greater DAyton RTA
Changes to RTA Routes 1 and 6. They take affect Aug. 31, 2025.

Route 6 will turn east onto Airway Road from Woodman Drive and continue to serve Wright State University and Pentagon Boulevard.

All of these updates will take effect August 31. Learn more at www.iriderta.org.
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. At WYSO, her expertise includes politics, local government, education and more.

