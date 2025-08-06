RTA adding new trolley, modifying Routes 1 & 6
The Greater Dayton RTA is adding a new trolley route.
Beginning August 31, Route 3 will travel from the Eastown Transit Center in east Dayton through downtown and head northeast to Dayton Children’s Hospital.
Major destinations along Route 3 include Ballpark Village, Dayton Children’s, the Oregon District, Kroger on Wayne Avenue, Belmont High School and the Eastown Shopping Center.
The electric trolley will run seven days a week from
6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. with a frequency of approximately 35 minutes.
Changes are also being made to the east ends of Routes 1 and 6 at the Airway Road and Woodman Drive corridor.
Route 1 will now turn south onto Woodman Drive and end at Eastown Transit Center on Linden Avenue.
Route 6 will turn east onto Airway Road from Woodman Drive and continue to serve Wright State University and Pentagon Boulevard.
All of these updates will take effect August 31. Learn more at www.iriderta.org.