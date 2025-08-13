Indiana House Democrats join Texas lawmakers, call redistricting push 'congressional shoplifting'

Indiana Democrats say pressure from the Trump administration to redraw districts is “congressional shoplifting.” They joined Texas Democrats in Chicago Wednesday to show support for their fight against redistricting efforts.

Texas Democrats fled the state to halt legislation to redraw congressional districts in favor of Republican candidates.

Rep. Earl Harris, Jr. (D-East Chicago) said what is currently happening in Texas — and what is being considered in Indiana — is voter disenfranchisement of Black and Brown communities.

“My job is to help the people I represent, not the guy in Washington, D.C.,” he said.

Harris said this is a small part of a national fight.

“Texas is here not only fighting for Texas — they’re fighting for Indiana, they’re fighting for Illinois, they’re fighting for states all over this country,” Harris said.

READ MORE: Vice President Vance discusses redistricting in meeting with Braun, Indiana GOP leaders

Join the conversation and sign up for our weekly text group: the Indiana Two-Way. Your comments and questions help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana.

Vice President J.D. Vance met with Indiana Republican leaders last week on a variety of topics, including redistricting.

Rep. Cherrish Pryor (D-Indianapolis) said this national push — including pressure in Indiana — should “trouble” Americans who “believe in the Constitution.”

“Efforts to redistrict in the middle of a decade is not only unprecedented, it is also morally corrupt,” Pryor said.

In 2011, Indiana House Democrats fled the state to halt right-to-work legislation. The measure died that year, but passed in 2012. And Indiana Democrats have been in the superminority since.

Lauren is our digital editor. Contact her at lauren@ipbnews.org or follow her on Bluesky at @laurenechapman.bsky.social.