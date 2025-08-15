© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
There's never been a time when your support meant more. Please give. Or email membership@cinradio.org to increase your monthly sustaining gift.

Indiana task force on artificial intelligence begins second year of work

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published August 15, 2025 at 1:17 PM EDT
The southwestern exterior of the Indiana Statehouse, on a sunny day. There is a bright blue sky above the limestone building. The sky is also reflected in its windows. A green dome rises up from the center of the building.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Indiana lawmakers created a bipartisan task force on artificial intelligence in 2024.

Indiana lawmakers, state officials and industry leaders began their second year of work exploring artificial intelligence and how the government uses it.

The legislature first created an AI task force last year. This year, there’s no specific goal in mind — Sen. Liz Brown (R-Fort Wayne), who chairs the group, said she wants open discussions across a wide range of topics.

But during a discussion of privacy risk assessments the state uses to evaluate how agencies use data, Philip Lashutka said the legislature could play a bigger role.

Lashutka is deputy general counsel for the governor.

“I think there is a role for the legislature to help lay out what factors ought to be considered,” Lashutka said.

Rep. Matt Pierce (D-Bloomington) cautioned against getting too specific in state law — because legislatures, he said, are often behind the curve.

“If we don’t fully understand the potential bad things and we legislate in not the best way, we might stifle some innovation or create some limitations,” Pierce said.

Much of the first meeting featured leaders of the Indiana Office of Technology and the state Management and Performance Hub explaining how AI is currently used in state government and what agencies are exploring in the near future.

Join the conversation and sign up for our weekly text group: the Indiana Two-Way. Your comments and questions help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana.

That includes a program at the Indiana Department of Workforce Development that allows people to opt-in to AI trying to pair them with potential jobs.

Management and Performance Hub Chief Data Officer Pete Miller said when people used the AI tool, the top job result would pay nearly $4 an hour more than if the person searched themselves.

There is also an AI chatbot used across all state government websites that Indiana Office of Technology Chief Information Officer Warren Lenard said helps connect people to the information they request faster.

The task force will meet again in the coming weeks.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Tags
Indiana
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith