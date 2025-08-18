Giving Ohio native plants a helping hand. What you can do in the battle against invasives

Hundreds of native plants in Ohio could be in danger due to habitat loss, but a free workshop offered by the Cuyahoga Soil & Water Conservation District is intended to help gardeners increase and better maintain native plants.

Native species, like Buckeye trees, have existed in the state prior to its founding more than two centuries ago. Natives are essential to supporting local wildlife and maintaining the state's ecology.

"They've been here for tens of thousands, some hundreds of thousands of years," said Richard Gardner, chief botanist with Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Natural Resources and Preserves. "It's important to respect these species and try to protect them and have them here in Ohio so today's generation and future generations can enjoy them as we have enjoyed them."

More than 600 other native plants in Ohio, like milkweed, Lakeside Daisy and fireweed, are at risk of disappearing due, in large part, to habitat loss, Gardner said.

"Degradation of habitats have been the big cause for a lot of these species to be on the list," Gardner said. "Most of them are species that like open habitats or wetland habitats that we've seen the most decline in."

Invasive species are the second biggest contributor to the decline of native plants, Gardner said, and there are about 100 invasive species disrupting Ohio's ecology.

When it comes to tackling invasives, community support is essential, Gardner said.

"We're constantly trying to find more information about how they're spreading," he said. "We don't have enough staff to do this, so citizen science really can help with documenting ... and helping out with controlling invasive species."

The Cuyahoga Soil and Water Conservation District is holding a workshop Thursday at St. Patrick’s Parish, 3602 Bridge Ave. in Cleveland. Attendees will can get seed packets and tips on starting and maintaining native gardens.

Apps like iNaturalist can be used to identify and locate invasive species, Gardner said, and planting more natives can reduce their impact.

"This workshop is perfect for both beginners and experienced native gardeners who want to ensure their efforts contribute meaningfully to local ecology," Cuyahoga Soil & Water Conservation District Communications Manager Amy Roskilly said in a news release.

Supporting local conservation efforts by nonprofits, park systems and environmental agencies can also help preserve Ohio’s native plants, Gardner said.