Report: Indiana employers want to provide training programs but don't due to lack of resources

Employers across Indiana want to provide on-the-job training opportunities for students and adult learners. However, a new report shows many employers said barriers prevent them from hosting programs like apprenticeships, internships and other training.

At least 85 percent of the 348 Indiana employers surveyed said they know about youth and adult training opportunities. But fewer actually provide these experiences. Only 67 percent said they hosted at least one youth training opportunity and 73 percent said they provided the same for adults. Employers cited challenges such as staff capacity, legal liability and financial barriers as reasons for not providing these opportunities.

Stephanie Wells is the President of the Indiana Fiscal Policy Institute, which co-released the report. She said employers often point to a lack of skilled workers as a challenge in doing business. Wells said she believes employers can benefit in the long term from participating in training programs.

"It's just a good idea if we can get more job seekers placed, or learners placed with these employers in these programs,” Wells said.

Wells said the learners can also gain increased wages and job opportunities by being in these programs. The report makes several policy recommendations including money for employers to build up training staff and funds to support intermediaries to help with logistics.

Wells said having talent development opportunities can benefit both the learners and the employers.

“You're able to build more skills and knowledge within your workforce. You provide mentoring opportunities for your existing employees,” Wells said.

Timoria is our labor and employment reporter. Contact her at tcunningham@wfyi.org.