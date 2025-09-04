© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Literary center named for author Larry McMurtry honors hometown son

By John Burnett
Published September 4, 2025 at 4:54 AM EDT

Earlier this year, the Larry McMurtry Literary Center opened in his hometown of Archer City, Texas, and is now bringing aspiring authors and rare book buyers from around the world to this one-stoplight town. The sleepy ranching community is hoping its favorite son brings some needed energy, while scholars of the Pulitzer-winning Western novelist (Lonesome Dove) expect the new center to generate long-overdue interest in his literary legacy.

Copyright 2025 NPR
John Burnett
As NPR's Southwest correspondent based in Austin, Texas, John Burnett covers immigration, border affairs, Texas news and other national assignments. In 2018, 2019 and again in 2020, he won national Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio-Television News Directors Association for continuing coverage of the immigration beat. In 2020, Burnett along with other NPR journalists, were finalists for a duPont-Columbia Award for their coverage of the Trump Administration's Remain in Mexico program. In December 2018, Burnett was invited to participate in a workshop on Refugees, Immigration and Border Security in Western Europe, sponsored by the RIAS Berlin Commission.
See stories by John Burnett