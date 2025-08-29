Land trusts in southwest Ohio, southeast Indiana merge to expand conservation work

Land trusts in southeast Indiana and southwest Ohio are joining forces to expand conservation work across the two states.

Oak Heritage Conservancy will merge into Cardinal Land Conservancy, transferring its land stewardship responsibilities and assets.

The merger will add more than 1,300 acres in Indiana, including 16 nature preserves and three conservation easements, to Cardinal’s portfolio. Several of Oak Heritage’s protected sites are in the Tri-State area, like Monarch Meadows Preserve, south of Rising Sun, and Hilltop Preserve in West Harrison.

Oak Heritage Executive Director Jack Sutton says he hopes the merger leads to more land being protected from development.

“With Cardinal’s resources, expertise [and] staffing, we can look at protecting landscapes on a larger landscape scale,” Sutton said. “So, looking at waterways, looking at wetlands, looking at existing systems.”

As part of the merger, Cardinal will hire staff to work on land preservation in Indiana and invite members of Oak Heritage's board to join its own.

After the merger is complete, Cardinal Land Conservancy will be one of the largest land trusts working along the Ohio River, Executive Director Andy Dickerson said.

The legal transfer of assets from Oak Heritage to Cardinal Land Conservancy is expected to take place over the next two months. Oak Heritage will dissolve once that process is finished.

