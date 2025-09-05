‘Hardest decision’: Clark County bans utility-scale solar, wind in unincorporated areas

The Springfield Arts & Crafts Building at the Clark County Fairgrounds was packed Wednesday evening as people waited to share their thoughts on a Clark County proposal to restrict utility-scale wind and solar projects.

At the hearing, Clark County commissioners voted 2-to-1 to approve a two-year moratorium on wind and solar projects that produce more than 50MW of power in its townships and unincorporated areas.

The ban applies to “the development of all large wind farm, large solar farm, and economically significant Wind Farm Facilities,” the resolution reads. This rule excludes “brownfield, landfill, barrel fill, and contiguous land proposed within restricted areas.”

Commissioners explain their reasoning

County officials have the power to ban or restrict solar and wind facilities in select areas under Ohio Senate Bill 52 .

Commissioners Charles Patterson and Sasha Rittenhouse voted for the ban, while commissioner Melanie Flax Wilt voted against it.

Rittenhouse said making this decision kept her up at night.

“I want everybody in this room to understand, I have people that I admire, respect on both sides of this. This is the hardest decision I think I've had to make,” she said.

”My sense is — not even from today, just listening to people throughout the community — is that if our constituents went to the ballot and made their decision, I believe that they would vote to restrict large-scale solar.”

Before the decision, Melanie Flax Wilt said she didn't support the ban because if there were a legitimate issue with a proposed project, there are processes in place to flag those concerns prior to approval.

“For me, it all comes down to what is best for farmers. And what I believe is, that it's about having choices, to make the best choice for your own farm business,” she said.

“I don't want to make that decision for other people. You know, I think the policy that we have in place is fair to that voice.”

Voices from both sides of the aisles

At the three-hour meeting, a majority of residents who spoke supported the ban.

Clark County passed a resolution in 2022 to look at utility-scale wind and solar projects on a case-by-case basis.

But recently, all 10 townships in Clark County have sent resolutions to the commissioners requesting solar be restricted in their areas.

Adriana Martinez-Smiley / WYSO The hearing lasted three hours. The last time the commission had a public hearing discussing a utility-scale solar/wind project ban was in 2022.

Harmony Township is at the center of discussion as the proposed location for the Sloopy Solar project. That project will be able to go in front of the Ohio Power Siting Board, and would be unaffected by this ban.

Jay Flax, a Harmony Township trustee, said of the people he’s spoken with in other communities with solar farms, none of them had anything good to share.

“Prime farmland is a valuable resource that we are not making any more of and we need to preserve it at all costs as mentioned in the comprehensive plan adopted by Clark County,” Flax said. “President Trump and Secretary of Agriculture Rollins has opposed wind and solar on prime farmland.”

South Vienna resident Bill Agle said he also supports the ban. He said he’s a fourth-generation farmer who successfully placed his farm into easements. For the past five years, he said he’s had people knocking on his door wanting to lease his land for solar. And he refused.

“We have taken the time to drive past many solar projects and I get sick to my stomach when I look, thinking of the beautiful farmland ruined by these ugly black panels,” he said. “…They tell us [when] life after the solar panels is over, the land can be returned to farming. I strongly disagree that it will ever be the same.”

Before the ban was approved, those that opposed the ban had a chance to plead their case.

17-year-old New Carlisle resident Tyler Legge-Bobo, a fifth-generation farmer, said he farms corn and soybeans with his grandfather and uncle. He’s concerned that the ban will infringe on private property rights.

Legge-Bobo said his grandfather had the choice of what he wanted to harvest on his farm, and he wants that same choice using the tools available in his time.

“Here's the thing, corn and soybean prices go up and down all the time,” Legge-Bobo explained. “Solar gives farms steady income that helps [during] those bad crop years. That's not replacing farming, it's what lets farmers continue. Instead of having to sell the farm when times get tough, solar income helps families keep the land and keep growing food.”

Horton Hobbs, a resident of German Township, opposes the ban. Hobbs, the vice president of economic development for the Greater Springfield Partnership, said a blanket ban eliminates economic opportunities before they begin.

“As we work to grow Clark County's economy, adding new employers, expanding housing, and modernizing infrastructure, the demand for reliable, affordable, and scalable energy will only increase. Solar can and should be part of that solution,” Hobbs said.

Not a 'permanent ban'

Commissioner Patterson said he likes that the ban won't necessarily be permanent. They, or another commission, will have the option to replace the resolution, he said.

“I don't believe [in] making a permanent ban forever in Clark County. As many people said, technology changes, information changes, things change all the time," he said.

"And so we need to be able to be flexible enough as a county commission, and as an entire governmental institution, not to say, we shouldn't do something forever.”

The moratorium will last until the end of 2027. The decision can only be challenged if residents create a petition to add a referendum to the ballot, which would have to be done within 30 days of the decision.

