Les Wexner contribution to Jeffrey Epstein's birthday book released

Images of billionaire Leslie H. Wexner's apparent contributions to the 50th birthday book for convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have been posted by the U.S. House Oversight Committee.

One image shows a letter dated Jan. 20, 2003. The letter reads:

"Dear Jeffrey. I wanted to get you what you want, so here it is...." Below that is a drawn pair of breasts along with the signature: "Happy birthday your friend Leslie."

U. S. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Les Wexner allegedly created a note and drawing for Jeffrey Epstein's 50th birthday book, dated January 20, 2003.

On the next page is a photo of what appears to be Wexner holding a glass with his arm around Epstein and another person whose face has been redacted.

A spokesman for Wexner declined to comment on the release of the files.

The committee is investigating Epstein's sexual assault of teenage girls. Epstein committed suicide in prison in 2019.

In July, a Wall Street Journal story alleged that Wexner signed a lewd birthday card to Epstein in 2003.

NPR reported that Epstein's estate provided the House Oversight Committee with a copy of the birthday book prepared as a gift for the disgraced financier on his 50th birthday. It includes a tawdry image that appears to have been signed by President Trump, even though Trump had previously dismissed it as "fake."

NPR reported that members of the oversight panel confirmed Monday that they had received the 2003 birthday book, which was compiled for Epstein by his former associate Ghislaine Maxwell. The book was among a set of records released by the committee as part of its investigation of the government's handling of the Epstein case.

The birthday book lists "Lesley Wexner" in the table of contents. It also includes Epstein's birth certificate, a Cub Scout graduation certificate, letters and photos.

The files the committee released also includes Epstein's last will and testament.

Epstein managed Wexner's personal finances, and the two men were friends. Wexner has said he severed all ties with Epstein in 2007.

When Epstein was indicted on sex trafficking charges in 2019, Wexner wrote an email to L Brands employees:

"When Mr. Epstein was my personal money manager, he was involved in many aspects of my financial life. But let me assure you that I was NEVER aware of the illegal activity charged in the indictment," Wexner wrote.