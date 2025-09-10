New lawsuit filed against Ursuline High School and one of its football players

A new federal lawsuit was filed Wednesday against Ursuline High School and the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown, this time alleging a football player had assaulted and sexually harassed a female student.

The news comes comes on the heels of a federal suit filed last week against the Catholic school in Youngstown, alleging football players hazed and sexually assaulted a member of the team as part of an initiation ritual.

In both lawsuits filed by Cleveland lawyer Subodh Chandra, the families of the victims allege the school did not appropriately respond to the incidents and covered them up.

In the latest suit, Chandra alleged the victim was harassed repeatedly by the football player in question after she rejected requests for sex and nude photos.

"The complaint alleges that on the last day of summer gym class, (the player) chased (the victim), picked her up, violently dropped her on the ground twice, and dragged her across rough turf for 30 feet," Chandra said in a press release. "The says this caused serious injuries, including severe turf burns on her back."

The suit alleges school officials failed to report the incident to child services or law enforcement and failed to halt harassment of the victim despite numerous complaints, instead protecting the "venerated football player." Eventually, the victim's mother pulled her out of the school.

The school has denied any wrongdoing and said this week it's suspended three football coaches that were named in the initial suit. The Diocese didn't immediately respond to a request for comment sent Wednesday.

Chandra said he anticipates "additional, related lawsuits being filed against Ursuline and its officials" in the coming weeks.