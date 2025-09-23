Applications are open for seats on the commission that shapes Hoosiers' electric bills

Governor Mike Braun announced applications are open for three vacant seats on the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission — an agency that has a big impact on Hoosiers’ electric bills.

The IURC decides whether a utility can recover the costs of things like power plants — something several utilities are looking to build as data centers drive up energy demand.

Braun said the state needs to keep rates in check while also growing Indiana’s economy.

“We’re seeking entrepreneurial individuals who are going to think out of the box and have a special attention to rates Hoosiers bear in general," he said.

Google recently withdrew its proposal for a one in Marion County after facing public backlash. Braun said data centers may not be for every community, but tech companies can also do a better job of highlighting the benefits.

“Met with a rural county just last week that would love to have a data center, because they don't have enough population to support a ton of employees, but they sure could use the [capital expenditures], the assessed value," he said.

In other words, they could use the tax revenue for things like schools and roads.

To fill those IURC seats, Braun appointed Secretary of Energy and Natural Resources Suzanne Jaworowski, former Republican state representative Dollyne Sherman and Floyd County business executive Cory Cochran to the IURC nominating committee.

They’ll review applications with four committee members appointed by the legislature and forward their suggestions to Braun.

The consumer and environmental advocacy group Citizens Action Coalition has criticized Braun, calling his statements "hollow."

The group said Braun has pushed for expensive nuclear, natural gas and coal instead of more affordable solutions like energy efficiency and community solar.

Consumer advocates have said that the legislature has often tied the hands of the IURC by allowing utilities to approve more kinds of costs and more quickly. The state also created tax incentives for data centers in 2019.

CAC Executive Director Kerwin Olson said Gov. Braun has a chance to lead.

“The rate hikes Hoosiers have endured in recent years are just the tip of the iceberg. We need decisive action to reverse the policies that got us here in the first place and embrace energy solutions that will lower bills and ensure long-term reliability without sending costs through the roof,” Olson said.

When asked whether more should be done by lawmakers to ensure affordable electric bills, Braun said ratepayers need a voice.

“I will be that voice and I think the legislature's got eyes and ears — and they've been listening to and watching regarding utility prices,” he said.

Applications to be on the IURC will be open until October 14th.

