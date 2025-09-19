UAW workers at GE Aerospace approve new contract, ending strike

After three weeks on strike, local GE Aerospace workers represented by the UAW have approved a new contract.

UAW Local 647 members at GE Aerospace voted by 82% Friday to ratify the new five-year agreement, according to the union.

“Together we stood like David against Goliath — shoulder to shoulder against a billion-dollar company, refusing to be treated as just numbers,” said UAW Local 647 President Brian Strunk. “We secured job security, more time with our families, and money to offset health care costs.”

The contract includes minimum workforce guarantees to protect jobs, payments to offset health care cost increases and additional personal and vacation time, according to the union.

Employees will return to work at the GE Aerospace facilities in Evendale and Erlanger beginning Sunday evening and Monday morning, according to the company.

More than 600 employees at both facilities have been striking since late August, over demands for lower health care costs, more time off, and better job security.

“GE Aerospace is pleased to have agreements that recognize our commitment to our employees and their families in the Greater Cincinnati area,” said Chief Human Resources Officer Christian Meisner. “With these contracts in place, we look forward to our UAW-represented employees returning to work and resuming normal operations, continuing to deliver for our customers, and driving our shared success."

Negotiations between UAW and GE began at the end of July, according to GE Aerospace. The new contracts are in effect through September 2030.

