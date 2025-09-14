UAW strike at GE Aerospace could end this week

Local striking GE Aerospace workers represented by the UAW are poised to vote on a new five-year contract soon.

The roughly 640 employees at GE's Erlanger and Evendale facilities have been striking since late August over demands for lower health care costs, more time off, and better job security.

The contract the UAW Local 647 members had with GE expired at midnight, Aug. 27. The company and the union had been locked in negotiations over a new contract prior to that expiration.

The union says 84% of its members voted to authorize the strike the week prior.

"Our members aren’t asking to be millionaires," UAW Local 647 President Brad Strunk said of the strike. “We are simply demanding things that every worker deserves: decent health care and a secure future. We are going to stand together as a united membership until we win what we are owed.”

GE and the UAW renewed contract negotiations Sept. 9, according to the company, and came to a tentative agreement the evening of Sept. 12.

The tentative agreement between the company and the workers would provide $3,500 cash payments to defray health care expenses, more time off, and minimum workforce guarantees from the company for unionized positions, according to a statement from union negotiators.

The union hasn't set a date and time for the ratification vote on the agreement yet, but expects it to happen the week of Sept. 15.

“We are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with the UAW covering employees at our Evendale, OH and Erlanger, KY facilities," a GE Aerospace spokesperson said in a statement. "We look forward to continuing to work side-by-side to serve our customers and build our future together.”

