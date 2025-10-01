League of Women Voters of Ohio tours the state to register college students to vote

The League of Women’s Voters of Ohio is visiting more than 25 public, private, community and technical colleges to help eligible students and adults register to vote in the November 2025 General Election.

1 of 2 — WS LWVvotetour.JPG Kathryn Mobley / WYSO 2 of 2 — LWV works with Teddy.JPG A League of Women's Voter volunteer helps a CSU sophomore register to vote in the Nov. 2025 General Election. The group is visiting more than 25 Ohio colleges to register students and all eligible adults. Kathryn Mobley / WYSO

Trevor Martin, program coordinator for the “Your Voice, Your Vote, Your Power," recently visited Wilberforce at Central State University. He parked a 20-foot Caravel Airstream trailer outside of the student union to promote the tour. Martin and volunteers helped students fill out the registration form.

Sophomore Chloe Jointer, a criminal justice major, just turned 18 and is eager to register.

"Every vote matters, just make sure you’re advocating for yourself and for your people," said Jointer. She’s from Georgia and during the LWV stop at CSU, she signed up to get an absentee ballot.

Martin said the League of Women Voters is registering anyone interested.

"Democracy, it's a participatory sport. You need to get in there and you need to act," explained Martin. "If you have a vision, if you want your community and you want your society to act and function a certain way, then you need to mold that and you need to participate in that. It's very important."

The “Your Voice, Your Vote, Your Power” tour ends Oct. 6, the last day people can register to vote in the November 2025 general election.