OTR Film Festival artistic director tt stern-enzi passes away from cancer

The Cincinnati film community lost a big advocate Monday with the death of tt stern-enzi, artistic director of the Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival organized by LADD.

“Today we mourn the loss of a true creative force in Cincinnati. tt was a champion for vital artists and filmmakers from all walks of life whose unique voices were often ignored by the mainstream," said Susan Brownknight, CEO of LADD, a nonprofit organization empowering Hamilton County adults with developmental disabilities. "His passion for movies was a passion for humanity itself, as he sought to connect us all through the power of sharing our stories. His was a story of insight, courage, and generosity.”

Terrence Todd “tt” stern-enzi, 56, had been part of the Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival leadership team since 2018. He was the programmer for its first two years, before being named artistic director in 2021. He also was a board member of the Film Festival Alliance and Art House Convergence.

“He was instrumental in the festival’s growth and in shaping its artistic direction, dedicated to sharing stories that foster human connection and celebrate our shared humanity," said LADD in the statement announcing his death. "His passion for film was evident in all he did, as a leader in Cincinnati’s film community and as a voice that touched lives far beyond.”

“He’s been a bedrock in the film community here for a long time. He was always so supportive of the local film community,” said Margaret McGurk, a Women In Film Cincinnati board member and former Enquirer film critic.

He was a member of the prestigious Critics Choice Association since 2019, and an accredited critic for Rotten Tomatoes, the website for movie and TV show reviews. He covered some of the world’s most significant film festivals, including the Toronto International Film Festival.

For more than 20 years he was a freelance writer and Greater Cincinnati film critic. He had contributed film reviews to CityBeat since 2011; discussed movies on Cincinnati Public Radio’s Cincinnati Edition, and did “tt’s take” reviews Friday mornings on Fox 19 Now.

A 1991 graduate of The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, he had been an adjunct instructor for the University of Cincinnati Journalism Department since 2008. He taught upper level journalism courses on "Advanced Reporting Topics" and "Writing about Film."

Yemi Oyediran, director-writer of the King of Them All documentary about King Records that premieres on PBS nationwide Oct. 12, considered tt a big brother. He introduced Oyediran to studio heads and film festival organizers.

“In the last several years, he really taught me a lot about film,” Oyediran said. “He’s been huge! He wanted to advance my career as a filmmaker, and he wanted nothing in return. He just wanted to be helpful.”

As a thank you to his mentor, Oyediran passed up bigger film festivals to premiere King of Them All at the OTR International Film Festival in March.

Stern-enzi’s last review for WXIX-TV, about the new HBO Max Billy Joel documentary, aired Friday, Aug. 22, a week before he was hospitalized. Here’s a link to a video of the segment called “ ‘Billy Joel: And So It Goes’ Is Too Much of a Good Thing” posted on his terrencetodd.com website.

His video and newspaper stories are archived on his website.

Stern-enzi was admitted to Christ Hospital Aug. 30 after suffering from what his wife, Jessica, thought was “bad pneumonia.” Doctors found a rare form of Stage IV cancer, called sarcomatoid renal cancer, which metastasized to both of his lungs. The original tumor was very large and could not be removed by surgery.

A GoFundMe page was set up in early September to raise $50,000 to pay for his medications. The GoFundMe campaign was updated after his death to $65,000 to support his wife and their children.

Courtesy GoFundMe The photo of tt and his wife, Jessica, on the GoFundMe page.

Cincinnati Edition host Lucy May said tt had “such a passion for movies and the power of good storytelling. He thought deeply about the life experiences and perspectives that writers, directors, and actors brought to their performances, and he cared deeply about representation. The only thing I ever heard him talk more passionately about was his family.”

One of her favorite Cincinnati Edition conversations with tt was about his Sundance Film Festival last year called “At Sundance, I sought films about fatherhood. I ended up wondering: What makes a ‘good’ father.”

“We talked about fatherhood — how fathers are portrayed in film — and how he thought of himself as a father. An uncle of mine who lives in Maryland contacted me after that interview to say how much it meant to him, and I know that’s because of how open and honest tt was about how he thought about being a father,” May said. Here’s a link their 24-minute fatherhood discussion.

He also was involved with Cincinnati organizations such as the OTR/Walnut Hills Soup Kitchen, the Archdiocese of Cincinnati communications commission, and Xavier University’s Bellarmine Chapel advisory committee.

Longtime friend Tabari McCoy said “everyone fortunate to ever spend time around Terrence has been a better person for it. He is a loving husband and father and, while we do not see eye to eye often on certain types of films, he has elevated not just film criticism, but film as an industry in Cincinnati through all his efforts for people of all ages and backgrounds,” said McCoy, a comedian, writer, and public relations specialist.

The LADD statement said: “Beyond his professional contributions, he was a loving husband, an incredible dad, a devoted son, and a true friend to all who knew him. tt’s presence, wisdom, and warmth will be deeply missed.”

Frank Marzullo, who often did Channel 19’s “tt’s take” interviews, said viewers could see stern-enzi’s “love for film, his passion for educating us about movies, and his deep connection to our city.”

“For many years, I had the pleasure of doing segments with him, and his positive energy and big heart were unmatched,” said Marzullo, the former Fox 19 meteorologist who will debut Monday as a WCPO-TV morning news co-anchor. At the end of weekly segment, he would rate a movie from one to five.

“tt lived a life that was a 10,” Marzullo said.

