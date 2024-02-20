In film, does father really know best?
Historically, portrayals of fatherhood in film and media have been limited at best. Images of dear-old Dad are often predictable and flat, eventually serving as one-dimensional supporting characters — either father knows best or he is a bumbling, yet well-meaning goofball — even when the story is supposed to be centered around him. Even more slim are portrayals of Black fatherhood, where it’s far easier to find negative, abusive or non-existent examples.
On Cincinnati Edition, film critic tt stern enzi examines the most important role in his life — fatherhood — through films featured in this year’s Sundance Film Festival. You can also read his review and essay for WVXU.org.
