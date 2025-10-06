Akron community, council members call for justice after Jazmir Tucker grand jury decision

A few dozen people protested during Akron City Council’s meeting Monday night, the first city council meeting since a grand jury declined to indict the police officer who fatally shot 15-year-old Jazmir Tucker.

Protesters chanted and held signs calling for justice outside city hall.

Tucker was killed on Nov. 28, 2024, after two officers were responding to an unrelated call and heard gunshots, according to the police report. Bodycam footage from the incident starts with officers running toward Tucker with weapons drawn. Officer Davon Fields shot Tucker, who sustained gunshot wounds in his back and arm.

During public comment period, several people expressed frustration with the grand jury’s decision and called on city leaders to hold officers accountable.

Among them was Tucker’s mother, Ashley Green. She asked city leaders to fire Fields.

“We do not need Davon Fields as an officer in Akron,” she said, as meeting attendees applauded. “He needs to resign, or you guys need to let him go. He is not safe to work with, as you guys all can see. He does not help the community, from what I see.”

Others, including four council members, also called for Fields to be terminated, citing his previous use-of-force incidents, including one fatality, and that he did not turn on his body-worn camera the night Tucker was killed.

“For me, violation of failure to turn on your bodycam is enough to fire Officer Fields,” Council President Margo Sommerville said.

Councilmembers Eric Garrett, Jan Davis and Linda Omobien also called for Fields’ termination.

Documents obtained by Ideastream Public Media show Fields was involved in more than 30 use-of-force incidents since he joined the force in 2019, including one fatal shooting.

Mayor Shammas Malik addressed some concerns during the meeting, although he did not indicate whether he’d consider firing Fields.

He’s committed to change, but it takes time, he said.

“Change is not easy, and change is not a straight line,” Malik said. “There are folks who will give into the cynicism and try to convince us that we can’t move forward.”

Malik mentioned the department’s ongoing use-of-force policy review as one example of change to come. The city is partnering with Police Executive Research Forum, which, according to the organization's website, is an independent research nonprofit that focuses on critical issues in policing.

Imokhai Okolo, a defense attorney who has represented residents in several use-of-force cases, said Akron police have a culture of harassment and hostility toward Black people.

“I know what is happening with our police department,” Okolo said. “I see it on a daily basis. I get the calls all the time.”

On Monday afternoon, a group of Akron clergy issued several demands for the police department, including that officers investigated for more than three use-of-force incidents in a calendar year be suspended for 90 days without pay and undergo psychological reassessment and retraining.

The Akron Police Department will now conduct an internal investigation to see whether Fields followed department policies, which Malik said could take two to four months.

After that, the city’s independent police auditor Anthony Finnell will also review the shooting, which Finnell said could take at least a year depending on civil litigation.