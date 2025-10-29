Ohio redistricting likely to drag into November, with new 'uncertainties'

The Ohio Redistricting Commission will meet once more Thursday, in what is likely the state’s last chance to get a six year Congressional map with a bipartisan vote.

Gov. Mike DeWine convened the commission last Tuesday, though he and other members only met for 30 minutes, gaveling out without agreeing to a map or majority Republicans introducing one. The seven-member commission needs both Democrats to agree on a map by Friday, which still looks unlikely.

“I would say conversations have gone better,” Senate President Rob McColley (R-Napoleon) said Wednesday afternoon. “I’m not saying we’re there yet, I’m not saying we’re going to get there, but conversations have gone better this week.”

After Friday, supermajority Republicans can pass their redistricting plan in the legislature without any Democrats. No plans by Republicans have been made public so far.

“All bets are off in November,” Senate Minority Leader Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood) said Wednesday afternoon. “It’s a different conversation, we all know that.”

Although the majority party wields the power, it comes with considerations. Challenges in court and an effort to overturn the redraw are likely around the corner, House Speaker Matt Huffman (R-Lima) said.

“With the national money that’s behind this, (Democrats) will be able to gather the signatures and put that on the ballot next year,” Huffman said Wednesday morning. “There will also be legal challenges to that. There will also be a question whether, when we pass that in November, because of the timing, whether that’s the map for 2026, or the map reverts to the current map.”

If it goes to November, lawmakers plan to pass a map before Thanksgiving, most likely netting the GOP two to three more seats in Ohio’s delegation in Congress.

But based on that timeline, without an emergency clause, the districts outlined in the bill might not be effective until after the February filing deadline for candidates.

Ohio was always due for this mid-decade redraw because of 2018 reforms to law, but now, the state is another one Trump and national Republicans are eyeing for more friendly seats.