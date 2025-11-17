DeWine: Hemp ban in shutdown deal could help Ohio lawmakers set Delta-8 rules

The deal to reopen the federal government agreed to last week includes a ban on “intoxicating” hemp, eventually making sales of hemp-derived edibles and drinks with delta-8 THC or similar ingredients illegal. And Ohio's governor, who tried to impose a similar ban last month, said he's pleased.

"I'm very happy with the action by the Congress. I think it's the right thing. I think they recognize the the danger to our our children," Gov. Mike DeWine told reporters on Friday. "My understanding of the law they passed is, you've got a year before this really goes into effect. So the legislature is going to have to figure out how to deal with that.”

DeWine added: “I would certainly hope that the easiest thing for the legislature to do is just basically mirror the federal law and that way there wouldn't be any confusion going forward."

Last month, DeWine signed an executive order banning sales of a slew of unregulated products containing cannabinoid derivatives, like those with delta-8 THC and THC-A. The order sought to stop sales for 90 days. Hemp-affiliated businesses sued, and a judge halted the ban until at least Dec. 2.

State lawmakers are debating a bill to revise state cannabis laws. The latest version would create licenses for retailers to sell “intoxicating” hemp and carves out exceptions for CBD and THC drinks.