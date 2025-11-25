Ohio State ending eight academic programs, combining others, to comply with higher ed reform bill

Ohio State University is ending eight academic programs and trying to combine others to comply with Ohio's sweeping higher education reform bill.

The university will "deactivate" its majors in integrated mathematics and English, medieval and renaissance studies, music theory, musicology, biochemical sciences and landscape horticulture, as well as two programs in sustainable agriculture.

The list of majors that are being scrapped appears in a report that members of the university's Academic Affairs and Student Life Committee approved last week. A document from the meeting notes that OSU identified the programs during the summer, and their removal has already been accepted by the state.

The Advance Ohio Higher Education Act, which went into effect in June, requires state institutes of higher education to eliminate programs that graduate less than five people, on average, over the course of three years.

Ohio State is proposing merging some of its other low-enrollment programs into existing programs or new offerings including:



French, French and francophone studies, Italian, Italian studies, and romance studies into a French and Italian major

Ancient history and classics and modern Greek into the existing classics major

Spanish and Portuguese into a Spanish and Portuguese major

Religious studies and world literature into the existing comparative studies major

Arabic, Hebrew, Jewish studies and Islamic studies into a Near Eastern and South Asian studies major

The university can also request a waiver for a program to continue for up to two years. Ohio State requested waivers for about a dozen programs. Those programs include music composition, the personalized study program, vision science, technical education and training, world language education, agricultural systems management, community leadership, entomology, environmental and natural resources, plant pathology, power and hydraulic engineering technologies and professional golf management.

The state has not approved the mergers or waivers.

Ohio State University spokesman Chris Booker said current students in eliminated programs will be able to finish their degrees.

"Office of Academic Affairs leadership continues to work with deans in colleges that offer degrees that fall under the law’s provisions to explore options around restructuring, realignment or potential elimination," Booker said in a statement. "A process will be created to review degree enrollments annually."

Last week's report on low enrollment courses and programs also identified about 360 courses that will be phased out. The removal of those low-enrollment courses is part of a triennial review that was already required by the state.

Most of the individual courses removed were part of old curriculums and program discontinuations.