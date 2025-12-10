Black infants are dying at a high rate in Indiana. Here's what an expert has to say

Indiana’s infant mortality rate was at a historic low last year according to the Indiana Department of Health.

Despite the decrease overall, Black infants continue to die at the highest rate. Lack of prenatal care and overlooked health concerns are factors one expert said increase Black infant mortality.

In 2023, Black infants were dying before their first birthday at nearly double the rate compared to other racial or ethnic groups. There were over 13 deaths of Black infants for every 1000 births in Indiana. While White infants were slightly over 5 deaths.

READ MORE: Indiana infant mortality rate drops to 'historic low' in new IDOH provisional data

Joi Crenshaw is the president of the Indiana Black Breastfeeding Coalition, a group that provides various supports for Hoosier mothers.

Crenshaw said prenatal care is vital during pregnancy, especially during the first trimester. But many women don’t receive care until they are 12 weeks pregnant.

Crenshaw also said some health care providers also have an unconscious bias against Black women, which makes it difficult for their health concerns to be taken seriously.

“When we are communicating our needs and what is happening in our bodies, we're just not taking it seriously," Crenshaw said. "And so that dismissive thing. That happens? Yeah, then we have poor outcomes.”

Crenshaw said providers need to address that bias in order to mitigate the issue.

Timoria is our labor and employment reporter. Contact her at tcunningham@wfyi.org