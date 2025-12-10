Browns rookie QB Shedeur Sanders faces four-game test to show he’s the answer

As the Cleveland Browns navigate a challenging season, rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is emerging as a bright spot. In his third start this past Sunday, Sanders finished with 364 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, a rushing touchdown and 29 rushing yards.

Ideastream Public Media’s sports commentator Terry Pluto said it was an interesting matchup to see Sanders, drafted in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, face off against the No. 1 overall pick, Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward. On Sunday, Ward led his team to victory with 117 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Pluto said Sanders’ performance showed promise.

“Yes, it was against the worst team in the league," Pluto said. But the Browns have played some other bad teams this year and over the years. We didn't see guys throwing for 300 yards."

This week, head coach Kevin Stefanski named Sanders the starter for the final four games of the season.

Pluto noted that most rookie quarterbacks struggle in their first season, pointing out that the last four quarterbacks drafted No. 1 overall saw their coaches fired during their rookie campaigns. Tennessee fired head coach Brian Callahan after a 1–5 start, and Mike McCoy is now 1–6 since taking over.

The Browns, by contrast, have been cautious with Sanders, allowing him to develop.

“Now some people say, ‘Well, he should have played earlier’ or whatever, but maybe the fact that he sat for half the season and was learning how the pro game is played," Pluto said. "He was meeting three times a week with Kevin Stefanski before practice, the head coach."

Sanders has also impressed off the field. Pluto praised the rookie’s poise during media sessions.

“You could tell a couple of times reporters asked him questions too, like, ‘Do you feel the… you know, the Browns are sabotaging you or do you feel this?’" Pluto said. "And sometimes he'll smile and say, ‘Are you trying to get me into trouble here?’ I mean, he has that sort of a disarming personality. You could tell he's been in the public eye before, but there's a genuineness that I do like. And I think it's what made him very popular in social media.”

Dropping from a projected first-round pick to a fifth-round selection may have helped Sanders embrace his underdog role.

“It could be the best thing that ever happened to him because he realized that 'I may think I'm a first rounder in my mind, but I was passed over 144 times before I was picked, a bunch of teams are sending me a message,’” Pluto said.

With Sanders securing the starting role for the remainder of the season, Pluto said his future with the team is promising.

“Unless he completely falls apart, I mean he's certainly going to be on the team next year and possibly compete for a starting job or be a backup," Pluto said. "If he plays extremely well, maybe they'll decide we don't have to take a quarterback in the first round. We'll go with Shedeur and we'll bring in another veteran or something like that to help him and maybe we should go get some offensive linemen and receivers to help the quarterback.”

The final four games of the season will provide a tough test. The Browns face Chicago, Buffalo, Pittsburgh and Cincinnati. Pluto said the challenge will help gauge Sanders’ true potential.

“I want him to face some good competition so you can get a better line on exactly how good he is," Pluto said. "But right now, he at least shows that there was a reason for the Browns to draft him. There probably is several of those teams, and among the 144 times he was passed over, some of those teams probably wish they had taken him.”

Pluto concluded with cautious optimism.

“I'm not going to say he's going to be better than Cam Ward based on this one game or anything like that," Pluto said. "But at least you didn't walk out of the stadium going, ‘Well, you can see why they took Cam Ward number one. You can see why nobody wanted to take Shedeur.’ No, it's just the opposite. I'm pulling for him just because, look, (if) anything, I want to see a good quarterback. A good quarterback with some personality is even better. I'm just looking for some fun.”