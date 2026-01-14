Canton's Hall of Fame Village gets $70M loan for water park, hotel

Drive through a stretch of I-77 southbound just after the Fulton Road exit in Canton, and you can’t miss it: a large, unfinished construction site along the highway in the Hall of Fame Village complex, planned to be a 144,000 square foot indoor water park.

Crews broke ground on Gameday Bay in 2022 but halted work in 2024 due to funding issues.

The project could resume soon after the Hall of Fame Village recently secured $70 million in financing from Atlanta-based real estate investment group Peachtree Group.

“The project leverages strong tourism and sports traffic from the Pro Football Hall of Fame and year-round youth events, addressing limited local hotel supply and driving demand for the water park and hospitality amenities,” according to Traded.Co, an online database of recent property transactions.

Ideastream Public Media reached out to the Hall of Fame Village for comment but has not yet heard back.

The loan is a Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy, or C-PACE, loan that will be repaid gradually through a special property tax assessment, rather than monthly payments.

The deal comes two weeks after the Hall of Fame Village officially went private. On Jan.1, the company completed a merger agreement with HOFV Holdings LLC and became under control of long-time investor Stuart Lichter, a California-based developer.

A luxury hotel is also planned at the site – a Tapestry by Hilton, according to Peachtree Group. Construction has not yet begun.

“The site is designated for a 183-key hotel,” according to Traded.Co.

Initial plans for the water park touted 85,000 square feet of indoor wet space, including a lazy river, wave pool and adult swim-up bar, in addition to sports-themed "zones" and jumbotrons broadcasting sporting events across the facility.

The Hall of Fame Village completed construction of phase one, including finishing the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, upgrading the field and building a domed center for performance, in 2022.

The move to take the company private was recommended by the board of directors to continue operations amid mounting debt. Shareholders voted last September to go private. Hall of Fame Resort stock was delisted from the Nasdaq Composite in June.