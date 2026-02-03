Effort to repeal Ohio marijuana, hemp law can move forward, Yost says

Attorney General Dave Yost certified the summary language Tuesday of an effort to overturn the recent law that overhauls the state’s recreational marijuana program.

After rejecting the initial petition from the group of cannabis and hemp advocates in January, forcing them to resubmit a rewritten version, Yost wrote in a letter the new title and summary are “fair and truthful.”

“My certification of the title and summary,” Yost said, “should not be construed as an affirmation of the enforceability and constitutionality of the referendum petition.”

His certification means the group, Ohioans for Cannabis Choice, can start its broader signature collection. Statewide, they need more than 248,000 valid signatures to make the ballot.

SB 56 is set to take effect in March.

This is breaking news. Check back for more.