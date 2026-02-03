New Browns head coach Todd Monken declines to dish details on Jim Schwartz, QB decisions

New Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken wouldn't say if defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz will remain in the role, nor would he commit to a quarterback decision.

The team officially introduced Monken as head coach during a press conference with General Manager Andrew Berry on Tuesday, nearly a week after announcing Monken's hire for the position.

"I think Jim is an outstanding defensive coordinator,” Monken said. “I think we all would agree with that, but I think it's a little inappropriate for me to comment about that at this time."

Schwartz was also a finalist for the head coaching job, and was reportedly upset with the team's decision. Monken praised the Browns' defense, but was candid when asked about Schwartz's future role.

“I didn't take this job because of Jim Schwartz,” Monken said. “I have a lot of respect for Jim Schwartz, as I would hope he has for me. But I took it because of the players that are here, the ownership, Andrew Berry, and the ability to build this roster from the ground up on the offensive side."

Monken did not detail his plans to turn the team around, but said everyone will play a part.

“I think you have to hold the players accountable for what they say their dreams and aspirations are,” Monken said. “You have to find out, what really do you want individually with your career and then what do you (want) collectively as a team.”

Monken was also fairly mum about the Browns' quarterback situation, which includes Shedeur Sanders, who started seven games last year, Dillon Gabriel and Deshaun Watson.

“Like any position on the team, that's still to be determined,” Monken said. “Am I excited about Shedeur (Sanders)? Am I excited about all the quarterbacks in the room? Am I excited to coach this football team? Absolutely. I can't wait for them to get back and for us to get started.”

This is Monken's first NFL head coaching position. He last served as the Ravens' offensive coordinator under John Harbaugh who is now the New York Giants' head coach. Monken has held positions in the NFL for the last 11 years, including as Cleveland's offensive coordinator in 2019 under head coach Freddie Kitchens.

Monken emphasized the importance of hard work and perseverance when asked how to achieve a winning program, pausing to look down when mentioning his family's support.

"I told myself I wasn't going to cry, for God's sake,” Monken said. "I want to thank my mom and dad, who are no longer with us."

Monken said his interests in life have revolved around football for as long as he can remember.

"I've been part of a team since I've been 5 years old — the Purple Pounders of Wheaton, Illinois,” Monken said. “And it's the coolest thing ever to be part of the team. All I ever wanted to do is be part of a team and coach football."

Even in his free time, Monken said football has been his focus.

“Other than my mom making an Evil Knievel outfit or an astronaut, I was a football player every Halloween,” Monken said. “That's all I ever dressed up as."