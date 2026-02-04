A look inside America's first mail-order record club
To mark the 250th anniversary of the United States, we’re cataloging 25 objects that define the country’s history.
Young People’s Records was a popular mail-order subscription club in the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s.
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Smithsonian Folkways director and curator Maureen Loughran about why the music became such a hit, how the record club works, and why it’s important for telling the story of America.
