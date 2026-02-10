Akron leaders speak out against proposed Ohio ICE legislation

Akron is the latest Northeast Ohio city to oppose state legislation that would require local police to help with federal immigration enforcement.

On Monday, Akron City Council passed a resolution opposing four bills – House Bills 26, 42 and 281 and Senate Bill 172 – that would mandate local law enforcement to cooperate with federal authorities on detainer requests, effectively ban “sanctuary cities” and allow agents to enter hospitals for immigration enforcement.

“The legislation before the state legislature is harmful, and frankly violent, towards Akronites and Ohioans,” Councilmember Fran Wilson said ahead of council’s vote. “These bills are designed to stoke fear and intimidation and also burden local entities with the enforcement of federal immigration laws.”

Wilson co-sponsored the resolution with Mayor Shammas Malik. Assisting with immigration enforcement would strain the police department’s resources, Malik said, and take attention away from public safety priorities.

“We think each of these four bills is an overreach,” Malik said. “[We] want to send that message, with one voice from the administration and council to Columbus … and advocate for these not to become law.”

Cleveland City Council passed a similar resolution last week.

Akron’s resolution passed unanimously, with several council members voicing their support.

Council Vice President Jeff Fusco echoed Malik’s concerns about local resources and said state lawmakers are overstepping boundaries.

“This is, yet again, invasion of our home rule, and this is where the Statehouse is dictating … to us how we operate, and utilizing our resources,” Fusco said. “Our resources are stretched thin. We know that better than anyone. This is the last thing that we need.”

Council members have expressed concerns that federal immigration enforcement agents could eventually come to Akron. The city is home to a large immigrant and refugee community, particularly in the North Hill neighborhood.

Last week, council passed a resolution expressing condolences to the family of Alex Pretti, who was fatally shot by an ICE officer in Minneapolis last month.

While three council members – Fusco, Brad McKitrick and Bruce Bolden – opposed the measure because it did not directly address Akron, other council members supported its message.

“[ICE agents are] coming, you know? If they’re not already here, things like this are coming to us, so we have to decide where we stand on the line on the spectrum,” Councilmember Wilson said.

Ward 2 Councilmember Phil Lombardo, who represents North Hill, agreed.

“If something happened here, would we want Minneapolis to support us? Would we want LA, would we want their prayers from all across the country? The answer is yes,” Lombardo said.

Council approves $341.9 million capital budget, prepares for operating budget

On Monday, council unanimously approved Malik’s 2026 capital budget with no suggested changes.

Water and sewer infrastructure improvements make up more than half of the planned expenditures.

The city is also preparing for major street resurfacing and sidewalk improvements, as well as a full renovation of the downtown police headquarters.

Malik will next introduce his proposed operating budget for 2026, which includes more short-term investments and operating expenses like payroll.

Council must approve it by the end of March.