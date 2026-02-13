How restaurants are adapting to increasing GLP-1 usage

Popular weight loss drugs are changing the way Americans eat out.

If you take drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy, you know how they put a lid on your appetite, reducing cravings for sweets and even alcohol.

Restaurants are taking notice and changing their menus to entice people on GLP-1 drugs to dine out.

Barry Gutin, co-founder of the Cuba Libre Restaurant and Rum Bar chain on the East Coast, recently introduced a menu for people on GLP-1 medications.

“I think it’s not a fad,” Gutin said. “I think it’s a significant shift in the way people are eating. And, you know, there’s a great deal of obesity in the U.S. and other countries, and these drugs are becoming more popular, easier to get, less expensive. They’re moving from injectables to pills. So I see it gaining steam.”

4 questions with Barry Gutin

I’m curious how you came up with this idea. Were you noticing that people were leaving food on their plates at the end of the meal?

“I can’t say that I’m that astute. Actually, two friends of mine at different tables on the same night were on GLP-1 drugs and were teaching me how they have to eat. And one had suggested, ‘Why don’t you have a special menu for us?’ I thought it was a good idea.”

And when you say how they have to eat, what were they telling you? Were they saying that their appetites just meant that they needed smaller portions?

“It’s more than that. Their appetite was quite small.

“So first of all, it has to look delicious and smell delicious so that they feel like they want to eat. And also, they’re always concerned about the nutrients because with a small appetite, if they don’t eat the right food, they can get muscle loss. It can affect their gastrointestinal tract and the way it’s working.

“So we worked with a doctor in Philadelphia who’s a weight loss specialist, Dr. Charlie Seltzer, to come up with five dishes that had high protein, high fiber, moderate to low fat, and same with calories, moderate to low calories and smaller portions. And we placed them at smaller prices, to be fair.

“And, you know, it’s interesting because you’re not just trying to attract the GLP-1 diners. They come along with other people who are eating regular portions, so they often can be the veto vote in choosing a restaurant. So we didn’t want people to not choose our restaurant because we can’t serve their needs.”

You mentioned smaller portions, higher protein, more fiber. Tell me just specifically about one of the meals on your new menu and why you think it’s GLP-friendly.

“Well, I can tell you that all of them, you know, we reduce the amount of carbohydrates for a specific reason. If people bulk up on eating rice, or in some other restaurants, it might be pasta, they don’t get enough of the protein and the fiber. So we have to keep that small, so it’s nutritionally balanced, and they get what they need.

“We have a beef dish called ropa vieja, which is one of the most traditional Cuban dishes. It’s a braised, shredded and then stewed beef brisket. It’s got tomatoes and bell peppers and onions, and it does have rice and beans, which is the carb part of it, but a little less, and asparagus. And it’s really a delicious item.

“We have a chicken dish. We have a salmon dish, and we have a shrimp dish. And all of them are designed with the GLP-1 user in mind and listed on this particular menu with the nutritional facts: calories, fat, fiber, carbohydrates and protein.”

You say the dishes are a little less expensive because they’re smaller. Do you see this as a risk to your business? You’ve got people eating less, maybe people drinking less, and some of your menu items are not quite bringing in the same amount of revenue.

“Well, we do see it’s something we need to adjust to. I’m trying not to think of it as a risk. I’m trying to think of it as an opportunity. If we can super-serve these guests and they have a group of people, we may gain that group of people because the GLP-1 diner knows that he can get what he needs there.

“But it’s gone beyond that, frankly. We’re seeing a trend toward smaller portions, and even with people who are not on GLP-1 drugs. And most recently, we introduced new menus, new main dinner menus in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., as a test with a section of our main menu called: Lighter portions, lighter prices, nutritionally balanced.

“We actually took three of the GLP-1 dishes without changing them at all and put them on the main menu to cast a wider net for people who are eating that way, not just because of the GLP-1 menu but other lifestyle reasons. When we look at our ropa vieja sales, about 25% of them are in the lighter portions category.”

This interview was edited for clarity.

