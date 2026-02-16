Ohio State University says it is investigating OB-GYN with ties to Jeffrey Epstein

Ohio State University is investigating OB-GYN and university professor Dr. Mark Landon, who had a working relationship with Jeffrey Epstein in the early 2000s.

The university said in a statement on Friday afternoon that Landon' s prior business relationship as a consultant to the New York Strategies Group, owned by Epstein, regarding potential biotech investments is under investigation.

Multiple documents, including FedEx receipts, mention Landon, the chair of Ohio State's Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology. In an email between Epstein and an attorney he worked with, Darren Indyke, Epstein wrote that they were paying Landon $75,000 a year. The email didn't mention what they were paying Landon for.

Indyke wrote to Epstein in 2006 and said "Are we still paying Mark Landon?... Eric was dealing with this, so I am not sure what was decided when the previous payment was made. Landon's agreement requires quarterly payments of $30k to be made to Landon on the 15th of January, April, July and October. The previous payment made to Landon was for $25,000 and not $30,000. The contract is terminable at will on 15 days' prior notice. Is NYSG to make payment to Landon by January 15th and if so for $25K or $30K? Please advise."

Landon said in a statement he never provided any clinical care for Epstein or his victims and had no knowledge of any criminal activities.

The university said Landon is fully cooperating with the investigation and that no information received to date contradicts Landon's statement.

For years, Epstein worked for central Ohio billionaire Les Wexner, who the medical center is named for. Epstein allegedly stole hundreds of millions of dollars from Wexner.

At the time Epstein was paying Landon, he owned land in New Albany which was sold to him by Wexner.

Wexner is set to testify before Congress this week about his close relationship with Epstein.