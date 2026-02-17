Youngstown State University announces programs at new Steubenville campus

Youngstown State University's new Steubenville campus is now accepting students for the fall 2026 semester, located on the site of a community college that closed its doors in 2024.

The university announced 11 associate's degree programs and four certificates on Monday that students can pursue at the Steubenville campus, many mirroring programs previously available at Eastern Gateway Community College. The community college closed after its federal funding was halted amid allegations of mismanagement and a raid by state investigators.

The programs announced this week were selected after gathering input from regional employers and leaders, the university said in a news release.

“This is an important first step in standing up a meaningful and sustainable YSU presence in Steubenville,” YSU President Bill Johnson said in the release. “Our goal is not simply to offer classes, but to build opportunity, creating clear academic and career pathways that meet students where they are and preparing them for where they want to go. We are committed to delivering a full continuum of opportunities that strengthens the workforce and supports economic growth across the region.”

The programs at the new campus include associate's degrees in nursing, social work, welding, criminal justice and information technology. There are also four certificate programs in welding, machining, medical assisting and in basic police officer training.

The focus is on training people for in-demand jobs in the Eastern Ohio and Ohio Valley region, the university added in the release.

“These programs are rooted in demonstrated workforce demand and designed with career readiness at the forefront,” Provost Jennifer Adams. said in the release. “From healthcare and skilled trades to education and public service, each degree and certificate prepares students with the practical skills and credentials needed to enter the workforce quickly or continue seamlessly into advanced study. We are building pathways that connect education directly to opportunity.”

The university said it will continue to add programming in response to "community and workforce priorities."