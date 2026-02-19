© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
U.S. House Oversight Committee releases video of Les Wexner's deposition concerning Epstein

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By George Shillcock
Published February 19, 2026 at 3:08 PM EST
Ohio billionaire Les Wexner was questioned by U.S. House members and staff on February 18, 2026. The U.S. House Oversight Committee released a video of the deposition the following day.
U.S. House Oversight Committee
/
YouTube
The U.S. House Oversight Committee released a video on Thursday of the Wednesday deposition of Ohio billionaire Les Wexner at his New Albany mansion.

Wexner was questioned for roughly five hours by Republican committee staff members and five Democratic U.S. representatives.

The interview focused on Wexner's relationship with convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The video can be viewed on the Oversight Committee's YouTube channel.

This is a developing story.
