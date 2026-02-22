© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Earthquake near Hillsboro on Sunday felt in the Miami Valley

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published February 22, 2026 at 7:14 PM EST
This map from the United States Geological Survey shows Sunday morning's earthquake centered near Hillsboro. The shaded areas are citizen reports of shaking felt by the quake, including some in the Miami Valley.
United States Geological Survey
/
Public record
This map from the United States Geological Survey shows Sunday morning's earthquake centered near Hillsboro. The shaded areas are citizen reports of shaking felt by the quake, including some in the Miami Valley.

This winter has been an active one with record snowfall, tornado warnings and now an earthquake.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a light earthquake occurred Sunday morning near Hillsboro, Ohio. It had a magnitude of 2.5 and its intensity is a level 4 on a scale of 1 to 10.

The center of the quake was just over 2 miles southwest of Hillsboro, and it originated 4 miles beneath the surface.

The USGS received reports of shaking from as far west of the epicenter as Centerville, Trotwood and Middletown. Other areas that felt the quake include Wilmington, and Newport, Kentucky.

Quakes of this magnitude usually don’t cause damage, and none has been reported so far.
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike Frazier to WYSO. He is a lifelong Daytonian and the host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Mike Frazier