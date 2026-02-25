Why the Indiana Civil Rights Commission might lose its power to sue for you

A bill nearing final approval in the state legislature would limit the Indiana Civil Rights Commission’s power to represent Hoosiers who face illegal discrimination. While the commission supports the move, housing advocates warn the change could jeopardize $500,000 in federal funding.

The commission was created in 1961 to investigate and combat illegal discrimination. However, House Bill 1193 could pull back on the commission’s ability to represent individuals who seek damages.

The Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana has expressed concerns about the legislation as it relates to housing complaints. Executive Director Amy Nelson said the changes will stifle processes and could cut about $500,000 in funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“It changes our state law in such a way that our law is no longer equivalent to federal law, and with that, typically, has come federal funding to the Indiana Civil Rights Commission to do that work of enforcing our state fair housing law,” Nelson said.

As a government agency the ICRC serves as the primary enforcer of discrimination complaints in Indiana. During a committee hearing on the bill earlier this month, ICRC legal representation Scott Crider said they do not technically directly represent individuals.

“As far back as I know, we do not actually represent them, we are not making an appearance,” Crider said.

The bill also requires the commission to first refer certain complaints to other state or federal agencies that may have jurisdiction over the matter. If the bill becomes law, state residents could still file housing discrimination complaints directly through HUD.

The ICRC also investigates employment and education discrimination claims. Agency officials support the legislation and say it will not significantly alter work.

According to the most recent available report, the ICRC processed 148 fair housing complaints.

Contact WFYI Managing City Editor Jill Sheridan at jsheridan@wfyi.org