DNA links 2 girls found buried in suitcases on Cleveland's East Side

The bodies of two girls found buried in suitcases on Cleveland's East Side are related, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner confirmed Wednesday.

Preliminary DNA testing determined the girls are half-siblings.

"At this time, neither decedent has been positively identified. This is an ongoing investigation and we will provide additional information as it becomes available," the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said in a statement.

The bodies were discovered Monday in an open area at East 162nd Street and Midland Avenue in Cleveland's South Collinwood neighborhood.

One girl is suspected to be between the ages of 8 1/2 to 13. The other is believed to be between 10 1/2 to 14, Cleveland Police Chief Annie Todd said during a news conference Tuesday. She also said there are no missing person reports matching the victims, who are Black juveniles, so far.

“We are checking statewide as well. We also have the assistance of our federal, state and local partners," Todd said.

A passerby reported a possible shallow grave to police on Monday. Responding officers at the scene discovered the second grave nearby, Todd said.

Investigators have not determined when the girls were killed, but Todd said she believes it was not recent.

Police said there are no suspects at this time.