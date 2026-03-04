Guardians banking on new wave of prospects this spring, led by DeLauter

The Guardians are hoping young hitters will improve an outfield that struggled last year.

Ideastream Public Media’s sports commentator Terry Pluto said more than a dozen outfield prospects are competing for a roster spot in Goodyear, Arizona.

“In the offseason, people want to talk about what free agents are they going to get and who's going to come in and what big name and the Guardians keep saying, ‘Well, our free agents in effect are really the guys coming up through our farm system,'” Pluto said.

The player drawing the most attention is Chase DeLauter, the 16th overall pick in the 2022 draft out of James Madison University. The 6-foot-4 outfielder has shown power and polish at the plate, traits the Guardians have lacked in recent seasons.

“The other day he played, hit a home run and a double,” Pluto said. “And if Chase DeLauter hits like, not just say the Guardians think he will, but what I've seen and what I think he will, the Guardians have a chance to really have an impact player in the outfield and middle of their lineup.”

The question has never been talent. It has been his injury history. Last month, he missed four spring training games because of precautionary lower body soreness but returned March 1 and homered in his first game back. Last year, he had surgery on his right wrist and also underwent sports hernia surgery.

“When this guy has played and he only has 583 pro at bats, he’s batted .302 with 20 homers and 40 doubles,” Pluto said.

DeLauter made his eventful Major League debut in the playoffs last season, a 6-1 Guardians win.

Another outfield prospect Pluto is watching is George Valera, who made his Cleveland debut late last season after spending years on prospect lists. Like DeLauter, he has battled injuries, including knee surgery, but has shown offensive potential.

Pluto also pointed to Kahlil Watson, a former first round pick by the Miami Marlins who came to Cleveland in a trade involving veteran first baseman Josh Bell. Originally an infielder, Watson has transitioned to the outfield and continues to develop in the minors.

“I don't see him making the team this year, but he could go to Double-A at Akron and then maybe move to Triple-A and come up later in the season,” Pluto said.

Watson spent most of 2024 and 2025 in Akron, but played 43 games for Columbus in his Triple-A debut last season.

The emphasis on young outfielders comes after a 2025 season in which Cleveland’s outfield ranked last in the major leagues in run production. All-Star Steven Kwan was the lone steady presence, but the overall group struggled to generate offense.

“The Guardians said, ‘We have outfielders coming,’" Pluto said. "We'll see if the Guardians are right, but they really did put a lot of emphasis on, ‘We're going to give these kids a chance.’”

The wave may extend beyond the outfield. Pluto highlighted first baseman Ralphy Velazquez as another young hitter to watch. Velazquez impressed at Double-A Akron and could reach the majors later this season.

“The guy really is showing that he's got the sharp bat," Pluto said. "It reminds me a little bit of when I saw DeLauter in 2023. It was DeLauter’s first pro season. He just stood out among the other players on the field.”

Pluto said he is eager to get a closer look at the prospects when he heads to Goodyear next week.

“Actually, this is the most I've paid attention to a group of young hitters in their farm system seemingly coming up at once in a long time,” he said.

Pluto believes the Guardians have the pitching depth and leadership to contend, and he said the organization has a strong track record of identifying and developing young talent from within.

“They always talk about wave of players," Pluto said. "I'm not saying it's tsunami, but ... they got some waves coming and they're good waves."

The Guardians have 18 spring training games remaining before opening the season March 26 in Seattle.