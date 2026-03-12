Democrats propose drop boxes at all polling places on Election Day in Ohio

Two Ohio House Democrats have introduced a bill that would allow voters who are still holding a mail-in ballot on Election Day to put it in a secure drop box at their local precinct.

This bill is a reaction to a new law that requires most mail-in ballots to be received by election day. Senate Bill 293 requires most ballots to arrive at boards of elections by election day to be tallied.

Democrats said they fear that could disenfranchise some voters. While voters could return those ballots and vote provisionally, that ballot wouldn't count until later. Rep. Joe Miller (D-Amherst) said his bill would expand to temporary drop boxes for voters at their precincts.

“They could come down on the day of the election, place that absentee ballot in a dropbox at any polling location in the county," Miller said in an interview.

Miller said the temporary dropboxes could easily be installed and monitored like other voting machines. And he said they would not replace the permanent ones outside county boards of elections. Miller said it's important that something be done to ensure voters who cast ballots by mail can get their votes in on time.

“Our number one goal is to make sure that everybody has an opportunity to vote, that they're not disenfranchised because of the obstacles that are continued to be put in this place for these people who are having trouble, you know, maybe with mobility or other issues to get to the polling location,” Miller said.

Miller’s joint sponsor is Rep. Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington), who is also running for secretary of state.

“Many people rely on absentee ballots, whether they are seniors, people with disabilities, college students away from home or workers and caregivers whose schedules make in-person voting difficult. Making the return of absentee ballots more straightforward, reliable, and convenient ensures that these voters are not left out of the democratic process," Russo said.

Russo's Democratic opponent, Dr. Bryan Hambley of the Cincinnati area, issued a statement saying he supports the bill.

"I am happy to see any legislation proposed that would make it easier for Ohioans to vote. As I have traveled the state for the last year and half campaigning, I have heard loud and clear from Ohioans that they want a democracy that is accessible and secure," Hambley wrote.

This bill, which has not yet been assigned a number, is unlikely to garner support among Republicans, many of whom have voiced support for efforts in the past to limit the number of permanent drop boxes. SB 293, which eliminated the four day grace period for ballots and requires most to be received by election day, passed mainly along party lines. All but one Republican in each chamber voted for it and all Democrats voted against it.