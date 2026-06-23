Ohio State releases final report on Wexner Medical Center doctor named in Epstein files

Ohio State University has released a final report on its investigation into a Wexner Medical Center doctor who was named in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Ohio State University's Office of Legal Affairs and Office of University Compliance and Integrity conducted a joint investigation into Dr. Mark Landon.

The investigation concluded the following:



Dr. Landon was not aware of or involved in any of the crimes committed by Epstein or his associates.



Dr. Landon likely violated university policy when he failed to report or get approval for the external consulting work.

In a statement, the university said Dr. Landon will receive additional education regarding the university's outside activities and conflicts policy.

Dr. Landon contacted leadership at the Wexner Medical Center on Feb. 3 of this year, after reports appeared on social media on Jan. 30 mentioning him by name, and an investigation was initiated.

Dr. Landon released the following statement on Feb. 9:

"I did not provide any clinical care for Jeffrey Epstein or any of his victims. I was a paid consultant for the New York Strategy Group regarding potential biotech investments from 2001 to 2005. I had no knowledge of any criminal activities; I find them reprehensible and I feel terrible for Epstein's victims."

When interviewed by the university, Dr. Landon said his relationship with Les Wexner and his family began sometime in the early 1990s and he would sometimes see the Wexners at medical center events. He did not consider them to be close, personal friends.

Dr. Landon will remain a practicing Ohio State physician and chair of the OB-GYN department.