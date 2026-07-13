What is Cyclospora? Here's what to know about the parasite causing gastrointestinal illness outbreak

Here & Now’s Tiziana Dearing talks with Dr. Krutika Kuppalli, an infectious disease

physician in Dallas, about Cyclospora. Cyclospora is the parasite causing an

outbreak of gastrointestinal illness across the U.S. It is spread through contaminated

food and water, often linked to fresh produce. As of early July, the source

remains unidentified.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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