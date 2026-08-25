New PGA event coming to Firestone in 2027 through LeBron James partnership

A new PGA event is coming to Firestone Country Club in 2027 through a new partnership with the LeBron James Family Foundation. The two-day invitational will involve golfers from the PGA’s Pathway to Progression developmental program.

The event will be held from July 6-7 and will also include off-course mentorship opportunities for students at the I PROMISE program created by the James Family Foundation to serve students in Akron.

James recently launched a YouTube Channel focused on his interest in golf and connecting the sport to young people who may not have typically have had access to the game.

"Golf has become a passion of mine, and I've seen firsthand how the game can open doors, build relationships and create opportunities that many kids don’t even know exist,” said James in a statement. “This partnership with the PGA Tour gives my Foundation a chance to introduce my I Promise students and more people to the game at a young age, support talented athletes chasing their dreams and continue investing in the city of Akron that means everything to me."

The announcement of the 2027 tournament fills a void at Firestone Country Club and continues a long tradition of the PGA in Akron.

The continuation of that historic run was left in doubt after the Senior Players Championship was held there for the last time last month. The tournament is changing sponsorship hands and moving to California.

The PGA has held a tournament in Akron for more than 70 years stretching back to the 1954 Rubber City Open.

The PGA says the Pathway to Progression program supports aspiring professional golfers and develops golfers from historically underrepresented backgrounds.