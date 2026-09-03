Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin arrested by Bourbon County Sheriff's Office

Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin was arrested Thursday in Paris by the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office, according to two dispatchers at the Paris-Bourbon County 911.

Bevin was reportedly arrested while playing an extra on the set of a Christian film production there.

The former governor had an active bench warrant against him in Jefferson County, where a judge found him in contempt of court for not turning over required financial documents to the court in his divorce and child support case.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately return a request for comment.

This story will be updated.