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Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin arrested by Bourbon County Sheriff's Office

Kentucky Public Radio | By Joe Sonka
Published September 3, 2026 at 6:48 PM EDT
Gov. Matt Bevin on election night 2019.
FILE - J. Tyler Franklin
/
LPM
Gov. Matt Bevin on election night 2019.

The Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office arrested former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin Thursday at a film set in Paris, Kentucky.

Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin was arrested Thursday in Paris by the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office, according to two dispatchers at the Paris-Bourbon County 911.

Bevin was reportedly arrested while playing an extra on the set of a Christian film production there.

The former governor had an active bench warrant against him in Jefferson County, where a judge found him in contempt of court for not turning over required financial documents to the court in his divorce and child support case.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately return a request for comment.

This story will be updated.
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Kentucky
Joe Sonka
Joe is the enterprise statehouse reporter for Kentucky Public Radio, a collaboration including Louisville Public Media, WEKU-Lexington/Richmond, WKU Public Radio and WKMS-Murray. You can email Joe at jsonka@lpm.org and find him at BlueSky (@joesonka.lpm.org).
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