Ohio State to host 9/11 Memorial Stair climb to honor victims on 25th anniversary of terror attack

Friday marks the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on America. Several events are scheduled around Columbus, including Ohio State University's 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

Major Kevin Overmeyer with the Ohio State ROTC program joined Morning Edition Host Stu Osborne to preview this year’s event.

Stu Osborne: This is the 10th year of the event and this year holds extra significance with it falling on Sept. 11 and on the 25 anniversary of the attacks. How important is this event to the community?

Major Kevin Overmeyer: It's very important to remember the events of 9/11/2001. A lot of people in the community are coming together to have a shared understanding of what that means and experience what some of the first responders did on that day.

Stu Osborne: This event is about more than just climbing the stairs inside the stadium. How do those who participate honor the thousands of lives that were lost on that day?

Major Kevin Overmeyer: We'll have a couple of guest speakers with us, (including an) Army chaplain to give the invocation to give us a little bit of time to reflect on those days and remember those who had fallen.

Stu Osborne: If there are people who want to come participate and don't necessarily want to climb the stairs, there are other ways that they can do so, correct?

Major Kevin Overmeyer: Yes. You’re more than welcome to come and participate in any capacity that you can. If you just want to be there to see the event, you are more than welcome to do so.

Stu Osborne: How many participants do you expect to come out this year and how many have you seen in the past?

Major Kevin Overmeyer: Last year, it was roughly 1,400 individuals and we're expecting a couple hundred more this year, so probably around 1,500 to 1,600 this year.

Stu Osborne: What is your memory of the 9/11 attacks 25 years ago?

Major Kevin Overmeyer: I remember exactly where it was on 9/11 and, you know, when I got the opportunity to commission through ROTC and join the Army myself, I jumped at that opportunity and am constantly reminded of those days and try to fulfill my duty to pay it back.

Click here to register for the Ohio State 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.