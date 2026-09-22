International student enrollment at Ohio State University declines for second consecutive year

Total enrollment at Ohio State University increased over the past year, however the amount of enrolled international students has dropped for the second consecutive year.

The decrease in international students at Ohio State is more than double the amount from last year. From 2022 to 2025, international students made up an average of around 9% of the student body, however that percentage stands at 7.7% this year.

International enrollment dropped by 17.3% in undergraduate programs, 6.4% in graduate programs and by 29.3% in professional programs. Total international student enrollment dropped by 762, which is 12.7%.

The university’s largest foreign student population comes from China, a population that decreased by 20.7% from last year.

According to a preliminary analysis by NAFSA: Association of International Educators and JB International, the decline in international student enrollment is a national trend. The organizations say several factors have caused the decline, such as declining application volumes, the temporary pause of visa appointments over the summer and restrictive immigration policy.

Ohio State spokesperson Chris Booker said the university expected challenges with international enrollment.

“Reasonable minds can disagree on specific rules and regulations, however we want the world’s best and brightest to choose Ohio for school and then build a life and a career here,” Booker said.