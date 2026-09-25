Ohio Secretary of State eyes removal of more than 200,000 inactive voters in early 2027

More than 200,000 Ohio voters are scheduled for removal from the voter rolls this January.

Ohio’s 2027 Registration Readiness list identified 208,856 inactive voters who are scheduled for removal from voter rolls on Jan. 27, 2027. This process is part of the state’s legally required General Voter Records Maintenance Program.

Even if you are scheduled for removal, you will still be able to vote in the Nov. 3 election.

Voters can search the Registration Readiness list on the Ohio Secretary of State's website.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose said the easiest way to ensure your voter registration is not impacted in 2027 is to vote in the Nov. 3 election.

LaRose encourages all voters to check their voter status ahead of the Oct. 5 registration deadline at VoteOhio.gov.

“While you're there checking your voter registration information, you can also see a sample ballot, information about early voting and absentee voting and find out where your voting location is,” LaRose said.

There is no penalty if a voter is removed from the rolls. Their registration can be reinstated any time online or in person if they are an eligible voter.

Ohio began publishing Registration Readiness lists several years ago so that voters’ rights and advocacy groups could reach out to inactive voters.

“Maybe hearing from one of these outside groups would be a different form of communication than hearing from the official Secretary of State's Office,” LaRose said. “And if we can save a handful of registrations from being canceled in the process, all the better.”

Removing inactive voters from the Ohio rolls is part of the voter maintenance efforts that maintain what LaRose called the cleanest voter rolls in the country.

“We do voter maintenance every day, and it is a very laborious task, but it's an important task,” LaRose said.

Ohio voters who wish to remain registered must vote, update or confirm their registration information, submit an absentee ballot application or complete another qualified voter activity such as signing a petition or updating their address at an Ohio BMV location.

LaRose emphasized that while Ohio makes it easy to vote and update voter information, it is a voter’s responsibility to ensure their voter registration information is accurate and up to date.

“Whether you’ve recently moved, changed your name or haven’t voted in a while, now is the time to make sure your voter registration is accurate and up to date,” LaRose said. “It only takes a few minutes to check your status at VoteOhio.gov and make sure you’re ready to make your voice heard this November.”